2023: Year of the sparkling amaryllis

Nothing brightens a windowsill in winter like amaryllis, the National Garden Bureau’s Bulb Plant of the Year, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein.

The name “amaryllis” comes from a Greek word that means “to sparkle.” And sparkle it does, said Trinklein.

There are more than 600 varieties of this native South American bulb currently on the market, making it a favorite of gift-givers.

According to the National Garden Bureau, most garden centers, websites and garden catalogs label the easy-to-grow bulb’s country of origin.

Bulbs from Holland normally take four to eight weeks to bloom while ones from South Africa take three to five weeks.

Most bulbs today are Dutch hybrids, with huge, showy blooms in shades of red and white. It is not unusual for one bulb to produce up to six flowers per scape (flower stalk).

Native to the subtropical and tropical Americas, amaryllis forces Midwesterners to treat it as a greenhouse or house plant.

