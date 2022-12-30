Car chase starts in McDonald County & ends at Neosho home

By Mattie Link

Twas the morning of Christmas, just past midnight, when the Neosho Police Department received a call about a vehicle pursuit coming to town.

Any hopes of it being Old St. Nick were crushed when officers took over the pursuit and finally caught Jarred Cannon at his home.

“McDonald County called us to let us know that they had a fresh pursuit that was getting ready to cross over into our county,” said Mike Sharp, lieutenant with the Neosho Police Department.

“We took over when he was passing Walmart and we finally got him in his home by Benton Elementary School.”

Similar to the jolly plump man himself, Cannon was driving a Red 2005 GMC pick-up truck.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us