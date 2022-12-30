Crowder College outstanding graduates

Rylie Hackett

Rylie Hackett was named the Fall 2022 McDonald County Outstanding Graduate for Crowder College. she was recognized by faculty for exhibiting outstanding character and achieving high academic success.

Hackett is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and is graduating Magna Cum Laude with an Associate of Arts in General Studies.

Isabelle Bryson

Isabelle Bryson was recognized as the Fall 2022 Communications Outstanding Graduate at Crowder College. She was recognized by faculty for exhibiting outstanding character and achieving high academic success.

Josiah Gilbert

The Fall 2022 Joplin ATTC Outstanding Graduate is Josiah Gilbert, who was recognized by faculty for exhibiting outstanding character and achieving high academic success.

Caeton Horton

Caeton Horn is the Fall 2022 Cassville Outstanding Graduate for Crowder College. Horn was recognized by faculty for exhibiting outstanding character and achieving high academic success.

She has accepted a position in the emergency room at Cox South and plans on pursuing her BSN in the future.

Faith Drewianka

Faith Drewianka was awarded as the Fall 2022 Theatre Outstanding Graduate at Crowder College. She was recognized by faculty for exhibiting outstanding character and achieving high academic success.

