Hello friends, Happy New Year!

As I write this, it is the day after Christmas. Jimmy, MyraGale and Wyatt have all gone to the office and I’m left home alone to write my column.

We have just had four days of below-zero temperatures and as you can guess, I’m pretty well ready for spring.

It is hard for me to self-start when I’m cold. I can think of 101 things I would rather do than type on a cold keyboard.

Rhonda Sexton

Like play with the puppies or make some hot tea, find a new show to start while cuddled up on the couch under three blankets.

But pushing forward I am! We had a wonderful Christmas spent together with our children and grandchildren. We are more and more aware of how special these days are in our lives.

I truly love Facebook when it comes to watching my friends sharing these special moments with their families, too. I know social media gets a bad rap, but I really enjoy all the family pictures and special moments. I also feel like from a ministry perspective, some pretty significant prayer requests have been granted from the sheer power in numbers it has.

One thing about what I see among us all, whether on social media or out and about in real day-to-day life, is that most of us are indeed blessed.

In a world of uncertainty and upheaval, at the end of the day, the love, strength and stability of family prevails. If we had nothing else but this… we would still be extremely blessed.

Love wins, as it is so simply stated. We may have to choose it daily, it may not always be the easier path, but if you can love, you win.

Some family members are salty and some are sweet. Some are funny and others maybe a bit grumpy, but just like your favorite cast of characters in your favorite Christmas movie, you love them just the same.

Families are a lot like whole communities — we have the same wide variety of personalities in the people we meet and work with, but it takes everyone, bringing their own unique talents and abilities together for a greater good, to get things accomplished.

I am proud of the communities we serve and as I grow more aware of the blessings around me, I understand none of the progress and growth of our cities would be here without people who’ve gone before us, selflessly giving of their time to make it the best place possible to work, send kids to school and live.

Friends, now it’s our turn to start stepping up to keep the circle going. I’d like to challenge you to apply these three New Year’s thoughts to your ponderings of 2023:

1. In the New Year become more aware. Some people might rather go to the dentist than to attend a City Council meeting. I mean, really, dentistry has come along way.

Seriously, the Council meetings in Aurora are usually less than one hour long and you can learn a lot about what your City Council members are working on — for you.

So try it, you might like it! Become aware.

2. In the New Year try something uncomfortable. It is not in the wheelhouse for most of us to think about serving on committees or running for an office, but someone will have to do it.

I want to see more people who put their families first, and care about what kind of a world we are leaving for the grandkids, to start taking more leadership roles. We need you to try something uncomfortable. Like all new things, you’ll get used to it!

3. I’ll end with an easier one. In the New Year enjoy the small moments. There will always be the next project or thing we have going on, but sometimes it is good for the soul to just enjoy this moment.

My hands are all warm now and I’m feeling better that I at least motivated myself to get going on this cold morning. So I’m gonna put that tea kettle on and grab those puppies and think about my blessings some more.

We really do wish you and your family the most wonderful 2023, from my family to yours!

(Rhonda Sexton welcomes your comments. She can be reached at rhonda@auroraadvertiser.net.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

