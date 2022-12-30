Home for Christmas

At 83 I will be clawing my way thru 2023. Over the Christmas days I spent a fair amount of time looking back over my life in Neosho.

Today is my brother Jeff’s birthday. He is four years younger. I tell you this because one of the first things I recall about Christmas came to mind as I sat in the Candlelight Christmas program at First Presbyterian Church.

We were reared in the Presbyterian Church due to our Grandma Haas being a very forceful personality.

Judy Haas Smith

At any rate, on this night I suppose I was 8 and Jeff was 4 years old. Our mother, Lucy, played a mean piano and every afternoon after our naps, she played and taught us songs.

Not nursery rhymes, but popular songs of the day, like the romantic “I’d like to get you on a Slow Boat to China.” She also taught us, “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth.”

As luck would have it, Jeff had just lost his two front teeth and had a wonderful mispronunciation as his tongue went through the opening.

When it was our turn to perform at the Children’s Christmas Sunday School program, Mother said to me as we worked our way out of the crowded church pew, “Don’t sing so loud so Jeff can be heard.”

That no doubt is the cause of my being a debater instead of a singer.

Be that as it may, going back to the old home church this Christmas gave me lots more to ponder. One thing for sure came to mind. I have held membership in five different churches in Neosho in my lifetime.

