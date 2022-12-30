Leaving Southwestern Bell Telephone

(Chapter 19, part two)

One day without knowing how or what to pray, I was talking the streets, quoting every scripture verse I could think of… “Jesus wept,” “For God so loved the world.”

Finally, “The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want.”

The Spirit stopped me and said, “What did you just say?”

“I shall not want,” I asked.

“Do you want?” He asked.

“You know that I do,” I said.

He said, “Say on.”

“He makes me lie down in green pastures,” I said.

He asked me what that meant and I said, “It means there is so much grass, their bellies are full and they are laying down in the abundance.”

“Okay, say one,” He said.

Hobert Youngblood

“He leads me by the still waters.”

“What does that mean?” He asked.

“Still waters mean deep, more water than enough,” I said.

“Am I your shepherd?” He asked.

At that moment I realized I was living my life according to my will and purpose; I immediately repented and asked Him to be my shepherd.

My pain, stress, and dread of facing the day lifted and hope took its place. It is so refreshing to have the God of the Universe speak directly to you.

