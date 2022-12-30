Lonnie Bob Heilig, age 56, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home in Goodman, Missouri.

He was born August 15, 1966, in Stella, Missouri, the son of Harold Heilig and Sarah Anita (Fitzgerald) Norman.

Lonnie Heilig

Lonnie graduated from East Newton High School, class of 1984. After high school, he worked for Federal Protection as an Alarm Technician for two years; before that, he worked for Diebold for twenty-five years.

In 2001 he married Gayla Dowell in Miami, Oklahoma, and she survives of the home.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife; father, Harold Heilig; five children, Joshua and Sarah Heilig, Dustin Heilig, Cameron Heilig, Justin, and Paige Oden, Ryan and Andrea Oden; one brother, Donnie Heilig; six grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Heilig; stepfather, Lonnie Norman; and paternal grandparents, O.O. Fitzgerald and Joyce Fitzgerald.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Newtonia IOOF Cemetery.

A visitation was held Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 5-6 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home in Granby, Missouri.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com. Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.

