Minnie Nadine Smith, age 86, formerly of Neosho and Liberty, Missouri, passed away at 3:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri.

She was born February 12, 1936, in Cato, Missouri, daughter to the late Sigle and Eller (Stockton) Snider.

Minnie Nadine Smith

Nadine’s mother died when she was one month old, and she was raised in Jenkins, Missouri, by her grandmother, Mary Stockton.

On December 24, 1960, she married Joseph Lawrence Smith in Miami, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2010.

Nadine lived in the Neosho community from 1955 until 2012, when she moved to Liberty, Missouri, to be near family.

During her time in Neosho, she was employed at Sunbeam working there until retirement. She was an excellent cook and loved to crochet, sew and garden.

Survivors include one sister, Lucille Dickey of Lawson, Missouri; nieces, Linda Lowe of Liberty and Janis Prizett of Cassville, Missouri; nephews, Randall Dickey of Cameron, Missouri, and Loyd A. Dickey of Liberty; and many dear cousins and extended family.

In addition to her parents and husband, her three brothers, Elmer, Raymond and Clyde Snider preceded her in death.

A graveside service, under the direction of the Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Clio Cemetery in Jenkins.

Family and friends may view Nadine from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com.

