Need a ride for the holiday weekend? Be safe & use this Lyft code for $10 discount

By Mattie Link

Right before Thanksgiving, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) partnered with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Lyft, and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility to provide discounted rides during the evening hours of the holiday season.

In Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 12 people were killed and 61 were seriously injured in crashes between the Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2021.

To access the special discount for a Lyft ride, us this code: SMZ2022. The code will give patrons $10 off a Lyft ride during the holiday season.

