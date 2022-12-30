Neosho Police Department incident reports

Thursday, Dec. 29
• 4:58 a.m. – Trespassing in-progress, 1810 Southern View Dr.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
• 4:07 a.m. – Traffic accident, 12009 E. Hwy. 86.
• 6:06 a.m. – 911 hang-up, 651 Industrial Dr.
• 6:16 a.m. – 911 hang-up, 1451 Pineville Rd.
• 7:23 a.m. – Domestic situation, 506 S. Hamilton St.
• 8:47 a.m. – Walk-in, 339 S. Lafayette St.
• 9:40 a.m. – Animal call, 703 Pearl St.
• 10:18 a.m. – Animal call, 914 Freeman Rd.
• 11:31 a.m. – Assist law enforcement, 1008 Benton Ave.
• 12:27 p.m. – Car alarm, 1001 N. High St.
• 12:43 p.m. – 911 hang-up, Gooch Rd./Pineville Rd.
• 12:54 p.m. – Car alarm, 1001 N. High St.
• 1:11 p.m. – Reposession, 344 S. Hamilton St.
• 1:27 p.m. – 911 hang-up, Pineville Rd./Gooch Rd.
• 1:34 p.m. – Car alarm, 18724 Hwy. 59.
• 1:40 p.m. – Code enforcement, 307 Evelyn Pl.
• 2:03 p.m. – Fraud report, 201 N. College St.
• 2:04 p.m. – Animal call, 225 St. James St.
• 2:16 p.m. – Animal call, 308 St. James St.
• 2:38 p.m. – Suspicious animal, person or vehicle, 1404 Ozark Dr.
• 4:00 p.m. – Disturbance in-progress, 707 W. McCord St.
• 4:16 p.m. – Traffic stop, N. Jefferson St./W. Coler St.
• 4:22 p.m. – Traffic stop, 16140 Hwy. 59.
• 4:48 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 60/Oak Ridge Dr.
• 4:51 p.m. – Traffic stop, S. Business 49/Waldo Halter Memorial Dr.
• 5:52 p.m. – 911 hang-up, 1601 Malcolm Mosby Dr.
• 6:31 p.m. – Careless and imprudent driving, Hwy. 59/Pierce Ln.
• 6:44 p.m. – Animal call, 715 Mary Ave.
• 8:24 p.m. – Property lost/found, 738 E. McKinney St.
• 9:20 p.m. – Domestic situation, 12890 Norway Rd.
• 9:47 p.m. – Animal call, 1526 Pineville Rd.
• 9:49 p.m. – Drunk on-foot, 1810 Southern View Dr.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
• 1:06 a.m. – Disturbance in-progress, 3200 Lusk Dr.
• 1:56 a.m. – Traffic stop, Hwy. 59/Clemon Dr.
• 1:57 a.m. – 911 hang-up, Garland Douglas Dr./Cash St.
• 2:08 a.m. – Traffic stop, Kerman Ln./N. Business 49.
• 4:18 a.m. – Traffic stop, Kerman Ln./N. Business 49.
• 5:16 a.m. – 911 hang-up, 15679 Kodiak Rd.
• 7:02 a.m. – Code 1/drugs involved, 113 W. Hickory St.
• 8:48 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle, 210 N. Business 49.
• 8:49 a.m. – Security door-check, 621 S. Hamilton St.
• 9:25 a.m. – Traffic stop, E. Brook St./N. Washington St.
• 10:04 a.m. – Animal call, 822 N. Lincoln St.
• 10:16 a.m. – Warrant service, 1845 LaQuesta Dr.
• 10:24 a.m. – Motorist assist, 17710 Hwy. 59.
• 10:27 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle, 306 John Pl.
• 10:33 a.m. – Careless and imprudent driving, Hwy. DD/Owl Rd.
• 10:33 a.m. – Traffic stop, Lyon Dr./Price Dr.
• 10:36 a.m. – Traffic accident (injury), Hammer Rd./E. Hwy. 86.
• 11:52 a.m. – Fraud report, 1212 Commercial St.
• 11:59 a.m. – Assist law enforcement, 3551 Doniphan Dr.
• 12:17 p.m. – Fraud report, 201 N. College St.
• 1:06 p.m. – Traffic stop, N. College St./Grant St.
• 1:17 p.m. – Road closing/opening, Eric Rd./N. Business 49.
• 1:27 p.m. – Traffic stop, N. Business 49/Baxter St.
• 1:33 p.m. – Property lost/found, N. Business 49/Baxter St.