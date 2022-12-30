NHS boys, girls open tourney with big wins

By Sarah Williams

Sophomore Brode Arthur

The Neosho High School boys basketball team won their first game of the 68th Annual Neosho Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Wildcats defeated Cassville, 61-43, in round one of the Boys Black Bracket which also includes teams from Sapulpa, Monett, Huntsville, McDonald County, East Newton, and Crooked Oak.

“I thought our defense was stout and that allowed us to control the game,” said Neosho Head Coach Zane Culp.

Neosho controlled the game from the opening tip-off, which saw a balanced offense and aggressive defense from the Wildcats.

“All the guys played well and contributed. One thing we really liked to see was 11 assists and two turnovers in the first half,” said Culp. “That really helped propel us to the lead.”

