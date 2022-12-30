Ring in the new year with black-eyed peas

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is a tradition said to bring wealth and good fortune in the new year, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund.

Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is said to bring luck and prosperity in the coming year.

This custom dates to around A.D. 500 when people ate black-eyed peas for luck during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

In the U.S., eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is a southern tradition for good fortune in the coming year.

When eaten with cornbread and collards or other leafy green vegetables, the cornbread symbolizes gold and the vegetables stand for the prosperity of green money, says Warmund.

Eating black-eyed peas in the U.S. may also go with the adage, “Eat poor on New Year’s and eat fat the rest of the year.”

Adding liquid to the dry peas for cooking causes them to swell, representing expanding wealth, she said.

In another version of this custom, a clean penny or dime goes into the cooking pot. According to lore, the person served the coin will enjoy the most prosperity in the new year.

