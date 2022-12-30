Some cat superstitions of the Ozarks

I like cats. I prefer them to dogs, even. I realize I am straying from the common opinion among most fellas, but there it is.

Growing up on a hobby farm in the Missouri Ozarks we always had barn cats running around, but seldom did they even have a given name besides “that old tom” or “the new mama cat,” etc.

They were there to help keep the mice population down, and that was it. Unfortunately, looking back, they probably hurt our quail population too.

There are a few old Ozarks superstitions about cats, passed down to us by folklorists such as Vance Randolph who recorded as much as they could before the old beliefs disappeared from these hills and hollows forever.

Did you know that cats can help predict the weather? If you see a cat licking its fur the wrong way, that is, against the grain, you can expect a rain shower soon.

The same applies if you hear a cat sneeze. They can also tell you when a wind storm is on its way by scratching themselves and then pointing with their tails the direction from which the wind will come.

When a cat sits down with its tail toward the fire, there is about to be a cold front move in.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us