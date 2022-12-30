Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session

By Rudi Keller

In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets.

How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – is unknown.

The stream of visitors to Kansas, however, is big enough for the Kansas City, Kansas, tourism agency to devote a page on its website to help people find a comfortable place to play.

When Missouri lawmakers return to work Jan. 4, they will try again to make sports wagering legal in the state. The starting point is the agreement between major league sports teams and most casinos to divide the market.

The plan won approval last year in the Missouri House but died in the Senate, blocked by demands to add video lottery terminals, also called VLTs, and definitively stop what are called “gray market” devices.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, said in an interview with The Independent that while the casinos see sports wagering as their best bet for reversing declines in traffic and revenue, the best deal for the state is video lottery.

“We want to get it done, but we have got to get it done as a package,” Hoskins said. “There is almost no revenue without (video lottery terminals).”

The organization that lobbies for the state’s 13 casinos isn’t interested in a package deal.

