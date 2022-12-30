The angry grandmother’s ‘12 Banned Books of Christmas’

By Saralee Terry Woods

All y’all know I love to read, I always have and one of the joys of owning a bookstore was recommending books to customers of all ages.

Once someone discovers the pleasure of escaping mentally with a great book, that wanting to read never goes away.

This grandmother is stunned to learn that some of the books that I have cherished and recommended are now banned or may soon become unavailable in our school libraries.

I read many of these books before I graduated from high school, which was more than a few years ago. My experience has been that anytime a book is banned or people are told they cannot read it, that book will rise in popularity.

When I was younger I was told I should not read “The Book of Solomon” found in the Bible. Guess what I read next?

I could not wait to read “Catcher in the Rye,” by J.D. Salinger or “Forever Amber,” by Kathleen Winsor because they were considered risqué.

In the spirit of the holiday season, instead of the Twelve Days of Christmas, I am sharing twelve of my favorite books that some want to take out of our public schools.

I am also sharing why these books might make elected officials uncomfortable.

