A new year, a new beginning

By Bryan Golden

The New Year is a time of resolutions. It’s a time when people commit to making a change in their life.

Losing weight, changing jobs, saving money, making money, a new relationship, getting in shape, going back to school, or giving up smoking, are just some of the goals people set for themselves on January 1st.

Although it’s possible for anyone to make a change or a new start, it takes determination, commitment, and persistence.

A new goal must be your own. You have to really want it. Without a burning desire, your motivation will fade quickly.

It’s virtually impossible to make a change due to external pressure.

You may agree to what someone else wants you to do, but it’s very difficult to succeed without an internal drive.

So, in order to successfully make a change or reach a goal, you have to make sure it’s what you really want.

Don’t start off on the wrong foot by making excuses as to why you will probably fail. If you don’t truly believe you can do it, you won’t.

People who do this will say something like, “I’ll try to do it, but …” Or you may hear, “I tried before and it didn’t work but I’ll give it another go.”

