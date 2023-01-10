Baker, Deaton outline their legislative priorities for 2023

By Mattie Link

There are several things that the local Missouri State Representatives are working on for the upcoming sessions in Jefferson City.

For Newton and McDonald counties, State Representatives Ben Baker and Dirk Deaton have pre-filed several bills and look forward to a productive year.

Below is a breakdown of 2023 goals and priorities for each state representative.

State Rep. Ben Baker (middle, in red tie) is sworn into office on Jan. 4 at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Ben Baker, a Republican from Neosho representing District 160, has pre-filed several different bills.

“One of the big things I’m working on is deregulation and doing what we can to make things less prohibited for businesses to operate,” said Baker.

“Trying to create a better environment for businesses without having so many regulations to abide by.”

Baker also has plans to address workforce development.

“I hope to be able to address the problem of the workforce crisis and find innovative ways to address that,” said Baker.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us