Benefits without commitment

It has gone on forever. All of us are guilty of enjoying something without making the real commitment that we should.

But the biggest rip-off is what many of the people of this world do to God — the one who made them, that allowed them to come into this world, the same God who gives them breath daily and causes the earth to produce food for them.

Mark Taylor

There is only one true God who has made oil, gold, silver and coal, and yet people get their hands on those things like it belongs to them, that it exists only to make lots of money.

People enjoy things in life and give the God who made them nothing in return.

