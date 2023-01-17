Blood donors could win up to $15,000

Every year, millions of people make New Year’s resolutions, hoping to spark positive change.
Resolve to make a positive change in 2023 by participating in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ (CBCO) 56-Day Challenge.
Donors who complete the entire challenge will have a chance to win up to $15,000.
To participate in the 56 Day Challenge, donors must give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive. Donors in January will receive a 56-Day Challenge pullover hoodie.
Then, donors must fill out the 56-Day Challenge registration form online by Feb. 28. Donors who then make a second donation by April 6 will be entered to win a $1,000.00 VISA gift card.
By making subsequent donations throughout the year by the deadlines, donors will have chances to win $2,000, $3,000, $4,000 and $5,000 Visa gift cards.