Bob L. Gibson went to be with his Savior on December 30, 2022.

He was born March 8, 1930, to Charles and Stella Gibson in a rural area near Fort Crowder.

Bob L. Gibson

Bob graduated from Granby High School in 1948. He worked at Pet Milk Company before being drafted into the Army in 1951, stationed at Fort Jackson, S.C.

After he returned home, Bob went to work for Sperry Vickers Joplin, where he worked for 34 years. Upon retirement, he enjoyed many years of woodcrafting and participating in craft shows.

His hobby shop was known as “Bob’s Putter Shop.” He was an active member of Northside Baptist Church, Neosho, Mo., and enjoyed serving there.

He married Betty Parsons July 28, 1956. After 63 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on January 28, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Elton Gibson.

Bob is survived by: their two children, Jeff (wife Ellen), Joplin, and Cheryl Price, Springfield, Mo.; four granddaughters, Sara Robertson (husband Keith), Emily Tracy (husband Jerrod), Courtney Price Peterson (husband Noah), and Camille Price.

He was PaPa Bob to five great-grandchildren, Abigail and Will Robertson, Stella, Opal and Ada Tracy. He is also survived by his sister, Lorretta Cartwright, Shell Knob, Mo.

Funeral services, under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, are planned for Friday, January 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 705 N. High Street, Neosho, Mo.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

