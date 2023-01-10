Burlison sworn in as Congressman

On Friday, Dec. 6, U.S. Representative Eric Burlison was sworn in as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It’s the honor of a lifetime to represent the good people of Southwest Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Burlison. “As your Congressman, I will fight to strengthen the economy, protect our borders, hold the Biden Administration accountable, and preserve our God-given, constitutionally protected freedoms.
“I’m pleased with the reforms that will empower all Representatives to fully participate in the legislative process and I’m eager to get to work.”