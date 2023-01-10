Burlison sworn in as Congressman

On Friday, Dec. 6, U.S. Representative Eric Burlison was sworn in as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to represent the good people of Southwest Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Burlison. “As your Congressman, I will fight to strengthen the economy, protect our borders, hold the Biden Administration accountable, and preserve our God-given, constitutionally protected freedoms.

“I’m pleased with the reforms that will empower all Representatives to fully participate in the legislative process and I’m eager to get to work.”

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us