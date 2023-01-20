Busteed wins sudden death; Kivett earns 100th career win

By Sarah Williams

Gabriel Busteed makes it tough for his opponent. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

The Neosho High School boys wrestling team got off to a shaky start in their highly contested “Black and Blue Brawl” against the Carthage boys.

“Carthage is well coached and always a tough dual for us,” said Neosho Head Wrestling Coach Jeremy Phillips. “Could we have wrestled better? Sure. Did we have some that stepped up and wrestled well? Yes.”

Starting at 106 pounds, Neosho dropped their first matches, giving up six points each, with two back-to-back first period pins and a loss by decision.

Fisher Butler was the first to get Neosho on the board with a come from behind pin to make the score 15-3.

Carthage would extend its lead to 30-12 before Neosho was able to fight their way back. A sudden death victory by Gabriel Busteed at 175 pounds tied the team score at 30-30.

Gabriel Busteed’s sudden victory win. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

