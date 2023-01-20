Caring for our parents

(Chapter 20, part two)

Not being able to see, she allowed a pit of beans to get too dry, and when they were served for supper little flakes from the pan were mixed in.

The beans were a little bitter but we ate them with no complaint. Again, after supper she had a good laugh about how we had treated the meal she had fixed for us.

She was a joy to be around. We laughed often.

One time her daughter, Alba, and her husband Donnie came up to celebrate one of Lorene’s birthdays. We watched little naked Gunner in the back yard trying to climb up into the water in the bird bath. He was small and still in diapers and we all had a good laugh.

All my daughters would take her shopping and other outings during the week. She taught them how to play the lottery. One scratch ticket yielded a whopping seven dollars. She taught them how to play poker and other card games.

When Seth was very small, she had an open beer can sitting on the floor by her chair. Seth picked it up and tried to drink it but he sputtered and put it back down.

