Caring for our parents

(Chapter 20, part one)

While in the home of Sherry’s parents, she became aware that her mother, suffering from glaucoma, had lost most of her eyesight.

Lorene knew her house well enough that no one visiting for a short time could tell she couldn’t see. This disease had taken most of her peripheral vision.

Her sight was limited to how one could see if they were looking though the barrel of a shotgun.

One day while she was cooking, when Sherry was there, a cloth caught fire and Lorene couldn’t see it. Sherry quickly put it out.

Lorene, because of failing eyesight, would use a flashlight to find items in the refrigerator but was not able to recognize food that was discolored and/or spoiled.

I changed out the 20-watt bulb in her refrigerator to a 200-watt bulb and installed a light fixture of four 36’’ fluorescent bulbs in the ceiling that provided ample light for the twelve by twelve kitchen/eating area.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us