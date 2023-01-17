Happy New Year! School is back in session and most folks have taken down the Christmas decorations.

I find myself returning to work with a slew of emails and deadlines.

Therefore, I will punt on this week’s article and ask you to read an excerpt that one my colleagues wrote. I found it inspiring, and I hope you do, too.

Jennifer Cutillo

To read the full article visit. https://fws.gov/story/5-resolutions-changing-climate

5 resolutions for a changing climate (written by Mason Wheatley & Leah Riley, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Feeling indecisive on your resolutions for the new year? We don’t blame you. Resolutions can be tough to choose and even tougher to maintain.

Perhaps resolutions just aren’t your cup of tea… that’s okay! As climate change continues to affect our daily lives, wildlife, and the important ecosystems we depend on, we can all resolve to make small changes that will have huge positive impacts on the health of our planet.

