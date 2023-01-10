Christine Ryan

Christine Marie Ryan, 59, of Neosho, Mo., passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her home.

She was born May 2, 1963, in San Diego, Calif., the daughter of Patricia (Naranjo) and David Conchi Garcia Sr.

She worked for La-Z-Boy Furniture, Shaffer Sportswear Manufacturing and Medicalodge. Christine loved to play bingo and spend time with her family and grandchildren.

A memorial visitation was held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Clark Funeral Home in Neosho.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

