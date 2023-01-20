Claude Ray “C.R.” Hammons, DVM, of Neosho, Missouri, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

Claude Ray “C.R.” Hammons

He was born October 18, 1950, in Clinton, Missouri, to Hasten Gover “H.G.” and Margaret Lucille (Simms) Hammons.

On June 22, 1974, in Webster Groves, Missouri, C.R. married the love of his life, Dianne Pierce, and they shared nearly 50 years of wedded bliss.

C.R. received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine on May 10, 1975, at the University of Missouri in Columbia. C.R. and Dianne then moved to Neosho to join Dr. Harold Haskins at the Animal Clinic of Neosho.

C.R. closed the Animal Clinic in April of 2010 after 35 years and began a career at the USDA. Missing hands-on work with his four-legged friends, C.R. returned to private practice in 2015, working part-time for Dr. Rick Wooden of the Anderson Animal Hospital. C.R. was currently working one day a week.

Dr. Hammons was a lifetime member of the (AVMA) American Veterinary Medical Association.

He enjoyed several hobbies, including stained glass, having created beautiful panels for multiple friends and family.

He treasured the home he and Dianne created and took great pride in gardening and maintaining their property.

C.R. delighted in staying busy and working with his hands. He took great pleasure in constructing a dog agility course for Dianne and her dogs, tending to their donkeys, dogs, and chickens.

Most of all, he adored his wife, always responding to her “I love you” with “I love you more.”

He is survived by his wife, Dianne, of the home; sister, Leah Jerome of Hutchinson, Kansas; and one brother, H.G. Hammons, Jr. of Independence, Missouri.

His parents, and two sisters, Jean King and Paula Williams, preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, with Pastor Trey Leveroni officiating.

Interment will follow at the Neosho IOOF Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 8:30-10 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions in memory of C.R. may be made to the American Heart Association or Faithful Friends Animal Advocates, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

