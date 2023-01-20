Commissioners can’t agree on budget

By Tanya Williams

The Newton County 2023 budget of $50,961,888.71 has been at an impasse for over a week.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, a scheduled budget meeting with the Newton County Commission was abruptly adjourned when a roll call vote on accepting the budget, which was motioned by Commissioner Alan Cook and seconded by Commissioner David Osborn, failed to pass.

Presiding Commissioner Daniel Swem was called upon first to place his vote and said, “By legal counsel I was told to abstain but to sign the budget and let it go through.”

