Communications director

I often hear “why aren’t schools run more like businesses?” Having spent a decade in the business world in various capacities as a CPA, I have a decent understanding of “the business world.”

Larger schools in this day and age operate more and more like a business. Neosho School District is the second largest employer in Neosho, we have most likely the largest expanse of property to maintain, and we care for over 5,000 people every day.

Dr. Jim Cummins

In January of 2015, NSD hired Meagan Spangler to be the director of communications and team relations. At that time, larger school districts had started to hire individuals to positions of this nature to help with all types of internal and external communications. It was a positive, progressive move for NSD.

Over the past eight years, Mrs. Spangler has moved the district forward in several facets. The district now has consistent branding in logo, design, color, athletics, academics, etc.

