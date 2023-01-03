Country cured ham workshop to be offered Jan. 10

The Newton County University of Missouri Extension will a country cured ham workshop for youth and adults early next year.

Before refrigeration many Missourians cured hams as a method of preserving food. Country cured hams are not cooked, just preserved.

The combination of salt, sugar and other spices preserves the meat without refrigeration.

Country cured hams and pork bellies may bring back fond memories for older people but may be an acquired taste for younger people.

Smokehouses were a common fixture on many farms and rural homes prior to refrigeration. The smokehouses were not used to cook the meat but to give the preserved hams and pork belly smoke flavor.

