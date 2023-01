(L-r) Dr. Katricia Pierson, president of Crowder College, and Rebecca Denison, administrative assistant to human resources, at the annual conference.

Rebecca Denison, who is the administrative assistant to human resources at Crowder College, was honored at the annual Missouri Community College conference as the classified staff member of the year.

Denison was chosen amongst other community college staff members who were nominated for their efforts by their respective schools.

In her nomination it reflects her adaptability and wealth of institutional knowledge, as she has been with the college for over 27 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook