Crowder working with Youth Coding League project

Neosho, MO – Crowder College supported Youth Coding League teams in southwest Missouri this fall through funding received from the “Catalyze” grant late last year.

The grant “Creating Digital Pathways in the Rural Heartland” allowed Crowder to earn $450,000 to develop digital talent in our region.

“The grant opportunity from Catalyze provided an opportunity to help develop in-demand digital skills in rural communities and schools throughout southwest Missouri,” said Dr. Chett Daniel, interim vice president of academic affairs at Crowder College.

“Students in grades 5-8 are developing skills and confidence in software development and Crowder is working to develop career pathways for students in a variety of jobs in the growing digital economy.

“It’s exciting to see so many area rural schools thriving with this grant opportunity.”

Funding allowed Crowder College to sponsor Youth Coding Leagues in the following school districts while working with Codefi partners based in Cape Girardeau:

