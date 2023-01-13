‘Daily News’ adding to writing staff

The Neosho Daily News is one step closer to being fully staffed.

Tori Ullum has been hired as a staff writer, and she will begin her new duties Monday, Jan. 16.

Tori Ullum

She will be covering the Newton County Commission and Neosho School District, as well as writing people and business features, with some sports coverage mixed in.

“We’ve very excited to have Tori joining the Neosho Daily family,” said Jimmy Sexton, owner and publisher of The Neosho Daily News.

“Tori has a strong work ethic and brings a variety of experience to her new role with us. She is eager to get to know the Neosho people and looks forward to reporting what’s going on in our community.”

Ullum was reared in Barry County where she attended school in Purdy. After high school, she studied as a biology major at Crowder College, then later at MSSU.

“While continuing my education, I have pursued different interests in my professional career including owning a trucking company, to working in accounting,” said Ullum.

“I am an avid learner in all things and feel joy when I can be part of our community!”

She lives with her two daughters where they spend as much time as they can outside gardening, fishing, kayaking and hiking.

“I look forward to serving the Neosho community!” she said.

