Deaton looking forward to 3rd term

JEFFERSON CITY – State Rep. Dirk Deaton officially began his third term in office as the state representative for the 159th District after being sworn in during a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Missouri State Capitol.

Deaton takes his place in the Missouri House of Representatives alongside 110 of his Republican colleagues, as well as 52 Democratic members.

Dirk Deaton State Rep.

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to continue my service to the people of the 159th District,” said Deaton, R-Noel. “I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to do during my first four years in office to help families and businesses in my district, and across the state.

“I’m excited to be able to continue that work over the next two years as we continue to use commonsense, conservative principles to move Missouri forward.”

