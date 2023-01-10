Delicious soup for cold days

There are a few good things about cold weather and one of those is that I make a lot more soup when it is cold!

One of the first recipes I shared with you was for cheesy broccoli soup that is a tradition in my family to serve during the holidays.

I have recently made a bean soup full of yellow split peas and white beans.

One of the soups I really enjoy is French onion soup. While I prefer wine in my French onion soup, one can still produce a great soup without it.

Pris Reed

One of the things to remember is that one can do some variations of this soup… add some stew meat to the pan when you are sauteing the onions.

Cook that until the meat is tender, which will take 1 to 2 hours. Then, add a couple of peeled potatoes to the soup and cook for about 30 minutes.

No matter how you serve this soup, add a fresh salad and some crusty bread. I have also found that this soup is even better on the second day.

FRENCH ONION SOUP

• 5 tablespoons olive oil (divided)

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 8 cups thinly sliced onions )about 3 pounds)

