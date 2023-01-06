Discover nature this winter with MDC’s free mobile apps

Winter is an excellent time for outdoor activities, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has a free mobile app, MO Outdoors, to make planning those adventures a breeze.

“We’ve made it easier to find places to get out and discover nature,” said MDC Education Regional Supervisor AJ Hendershott.

“Anyone with a mobile phone can easily find conservation areas closest to them with complete information on what’s available.”

MO Outdoors uses mobile location data to show users conservation areas closest to their location. Users can see where they have quick access to fishing accesses, hiking trails, birdwatching locations, nature centers and shooting ranges.

