Discover nature through Eagle Days

Now through February, Missouri’s winter eagle watching is spectacular.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host Eagle Days events around the state that are perfect for watching these beautiful creatures, or watch them on your own.

Photo by Frank Cone on Pexels.com

Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading lower 48 states for bald eagle viewing.

Each fall, thousands of these great birds migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.

Eagles take up residence wherever they find open water and plentiful food. More than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in Missouri during winter.

Watch for eagles perched in large trees along the water’s edge. Early in the morning you can see them flying and fishing.

Be sure to dress for winter weather and don’t forget cameras and binoculars.

MDC Eagle Days events

MDC is again offering Eagle Days events around the state. Some events will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos, and guides with spotting scopes.

