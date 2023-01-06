Do not call the fire department directly; instead call 9-1-1

By Scott Maness

Do you know what to do in an emergency? It’s important to know that in an emergency do not call the fire department directly.

Instead, in Newton County, you need to call 9-1-1. There are a couple of reasons not to call the fire department directly to have the fire department come out.

For one thing, in the case of a fire, both stations will need to respond. For us to have the firefighters at Station One respond, then call out to Station Two and have them respond will cause a delay.

By calling 9-1-1, both stations can be called out at once, and important information can be relayed to those people (“Is everyone out of the house?” or “Is anyone trapped?”)

