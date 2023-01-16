Downtown gets new street signs

By Mattie Link

The City of Neosho recently replaced eight street signs around the historic downtown square, giving a little added flare to the aesthetics in the area.

“A lot of the signs downtown needed replaced and the poles also needed maintenance,” said David Kennedy, Neosho City manager.

“So, we decided to go with a nice design that matches the look of the square, and just overall looks nicer.”

The poles feature an integrated stop sign placement, so the stop sign fits right in and hides the silver backing on the back of the stop sign.

