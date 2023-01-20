East Newton’s DECA students prepping for Feb. 9 competition

By Mattie Link

The East Newton High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) team is gearing up for districts on Feb. 9.

Led by Denise Stafford, DECA advisor and high school marketing teacher, there are 38 members (current students, alumni members, and professional members) in the organization and the students have put in a lot of work the first semester of school to prepare for the upcoming competition.

“We did so many cool things last semester, some of which we are able to use as part of our projects for competition,” said Stafford.

The students in DECA are all in Stafford’s marketing classes, and in the organization they focus on more than just marketing.

“DECA encompasses so much more than just marketing, it also includes finance, management, hospitality, and entrepreneurship,” said Stafford.

DECA officer Lillian Clymer and DECA State Vice President of Communications Hilary Yang meet with MDA’s national director at the MDA Tribute Tour in St. Louis at the Bush Family Mansion over Labor Day weekend.

“These kids are very active in the district and the community, and have already done so many things this school year.”

For their community service project, DECA did a food drive during a football game, and just recently found out they received national campaign recognition for the project.

“Once we were done we wrote up a paper on it and sent it in for review and just found out it qualified,” said Stafford.

