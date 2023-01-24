Fine arts for children

This week there are two events that might be of interest to some of our younger community members. The fine arts division has open auditions for both theatre and a newly created children’s choir.

Let’s first talk about theatre auditions. NaTasha O’Brien-Davies, theatre director and instructor, is looking for children ages seven and up to audition for a part in The Many Disguises of Robin Hood, by Brian Guehring and directed by O’Brien-Davies.

Cindy Brown

Auditions will be held January 23 and 24, 5-6:30 p.m. in the Elsie Plaster Community Center on the Neosho campus. O’Brien-Davies always directs one children’s play throughout the year and this one will entertain due to awareness of the story of Robin Hood.

The play will actually be held March 24 and 25 on campus, but I am hearing that it may go on the road or at least outside for a more realistic experience.

