Florence O’Leary

Florence “Ann” O’Leary, 68, of Neosho, Missouri, passed away on November 22, 2022, at her home.

Ann was born January 11, 1954, in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, to Patricia McCleary O’Leary and James “Gus” O’Leary.

She graduated from East Newton High School. After high school she attended Crowder College where she received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting and Design.

She continued her education at Southwest Missouri State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Education.

She also had many other educational achievements, earning a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Education from Northwest Missouri State University, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri, Rolla, and completed course work toward a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering at Portland State University.

Ann returned to school in 2006, to become certified in mathematics for secondary school at Missouri Southern State University.

She worked several years as a certified civil engineer in California, Washington, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Missouri and Oregon. She also worked as a teachers’ aide, substitute teacher, math teacher, and industrial arts teacher.

Ann’s faith was very important to her; she attended Saint Canera’s Catholic Church.

Ann had a heart for giving. She donated to several local and national charities over the years. She also crocheted hats, scarves for people in need.

She was always a great encourager to family and friends. She would do this by sending them small notes or gift cards.

She is survived by: one brother, James (Karen) Ross of Santa Cruz, California; a brother in-law, David Creamer of Cassville, Missouri; nieces and nephews; and several other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother Patsy, her father James, one brother Danny, her two sisters Peggy O’Leary and Patty Creamer, and her step father Glen Ross.

A memorial service is planned for the spring.

