Jim Cullumber

The Flower Box City Newcomers’ Club met at Fellowship Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 9.

The speaker of the day was Jim Cullumber, director of Crowder College. He stated that he looked back in Crowder records and noted that Newcomers’ Club has offered a scholarship to Crowder College for 33 years.

Crowder gave 412 scholarships in 2022. The semester starting Jan. 17 is up 1.8 percent in head count. The increase in men and women’s sports accounts for part of the increase. The nursing program also accounts for part of the increase.

Crowder recently received donations amounting to $130,000 toward nursing scholarships. Crowder is already gearing up for the Festival of the Wreaths, which takes place in the fall.

Proceeds of the festival go toward Crowder College scholarships.

