Freeman offering Inspire Therapy for sleep apnea

JOPLIN – Freeman Health System is now offering Inspire Therapy, an innovative method obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment option for those who cannot use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy.

Freeman is the first and only system within a 70-mile radius of Joplin to offer Inspire.

OSA affects 22 million Americans. When left untreated, OSA can cause vehicle and workplace accidents, worsening mood and memory, risk for obesity, stroke, heart attack and even death.

It occurs when the airway collapses during sleep and blocks the flow of oxygen to the brain. The brain senses a lack of oxygen and wakes the body up just long enough to take a breath, then falls back to sleep.

This cycle repeats throughout the night and causes poor, disruptive sleep.

The Inspire team at Freeman includes Dr. Grant Pierson, pulmonology specialist, and Dr. Jason Maxfield, sleep medicine specialist, referring patients to Dr. Kent McIntire, an ear, nose and throat specialist.

The team works together to evaluate and treat a patient’s OSA. Implantation of the device is done by a surgeon while clinic management is done by Pierson and/or Maxfield.

“Freeman is fortunate to have three excellent physicians collaborating in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach to treat poor sleep for the best therapy outcomes,” said Paula Baker, Freeman president and chief executive officer.

