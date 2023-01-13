Friends group donates funds for dog park benches, watering station

By Mattie Link

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Neosho Parks Department received two checks to support the new Neosho Dog Park from Faithful Friends Animal Advocacy Shelter.

(L-r) David Kennedy, Kenny Balls, Vivian Patterson, and Anna Turney, president of the City of Neosho Parks Committee. (Mattie Link/The Neosho Daily News)

Vivian Patterson, president of the Faithful Friends Board of Directors, presented Kenny Balls, Neosho Parks manager, with a $1,000 check to pay for the benches at the park, as well as a check for $5,825 for the watering station that is also at the park.

“It is very important to have a place that the community can bring their dogs to play and socialize with other dogs,” said Patterson.

“We are so happy to see this park available to the community, it’s beautiful.”

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us