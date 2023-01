By Sarah Williams

Homecoming week found the Neosho girls varsity basketball team hosting Willard High School for a Wednesday, Jan. 11, game.

The Wildcats got off to a slow start, quickly falling behind an aggressive Tiger offense.

Senior Karlee Ellick (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

“We came out flat, that’s for sure, and we struggled the rest of the game,” said Neosho Head Coach Daniel Durst.

Even after the Wildcat offense started finding the net they were never able to get within striking distance of Willard, losing the game 50-42.

Sophomore Beclynn Garrett (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

