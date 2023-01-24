Give it another try

I have always had a drive to make my time on the planet matter.

A desire to raise the bar of standards, to impact this world in a positive way.

I believe all of us alive today have a purpose to fulfill in our small way toward this end.

I can remember being very young, asking tons of questions about why things were the way they were.

Even then this world didn’t make much sense to me.

Rhonda Sexton

I can remember my parents often being annoyed at my constant questioning. They were busy and not really philosophical, and what good would it do trying to explain the injustices of the world to a little kid?

My grandmother allowed me more patience. I was blessed to spend a lot of time with her and I’m sure she had the most influence with my belief structure and building my self-confidence.

She taught me that I could change things in my own life and maybe the world, if I tried.

She did her best to try to help me understand why things had to be the way they were.

By the time I came along she had survived being orphaned and raised by sisters, and helped raise younger sisters. She left school by eighth grade to begin a job and learn to navigate life during the Great Depression.

She married a soldier who left for WWII with her expectant to have her first child.

She found out from a letter that he decided he didn’t want to be married after all and they were divorced, in a day and age when that was unheard of.

She met and married a good man who raised her son as his own, and they had three more children together.

They shared a nice life until he passed away suddenly in 1970. She was 49, younger than I am now.

I imagine after a person goes through that many traumatic experiences and is still standing, they wouldn’t be afraid of too much.

She was a strong spirit. She gave me her attention and shared her thoughts, which may not have been conventional to the times, but she didn’t get to live in a conventional world; she had to survive.

Now, by the time the 1980’s rolled around, things were pretty good. She was retired and pretty much self-sufficient, but she never let me get too caught up in frivolity.

She saved things to reuse them, like butter containers and cottage cheese tubs, instead of buying Tupperware and she was definitely of the mind that if we can do something ourselves, with what we already had, that we will not ask for help, ever!

When she saw something happening politically, she had an opinion, she said what she meant and didn’t really seem concerned about what anyone else thought of it.

I observed while my parents, who were also proud and hardworking people, punched the factory clock day in and day out for years.

They didn’t really enjoy their work but they believed they were lucky to have jobs and enjoyed the lifestyle that they were able to create.

I wanted more than that. I still do.

I see people on both ends of this spectrum almost daily. Some working to elevate their lives to make more of a positive difference to others, and some so beaten and battered they are ready to give up.

I can tell you there is not much difference between the two. Both have good hearts and intentions. Both have the ability and intelligence to succeed.

It seems the difference is the ability to shake off the bad days and get back up.

The feeling of failure is not fun for anyone, but a reality that must be faced if you are trying to do something big or different.

I hope if you are reading this, and you can relate to the idea of not trying, that you’ll get back up and give it another go.

Someone around you needs to see you not give up!

I’m sure my grandmother felt small, unequipped and alone during many of the seasons of her life. For this reason I can’t allow myself to give in, I can’t quit!

We may be living in uncertain times, surrounded by more questions than answers, but inside us resides the same human spirit that has overcome time and time again.

World wars, the Great Depression, generations of tyranny, religious persecution, manipulation and unequal treatment have been survived by people who had more faith in what was inside of them than what they faced.

I pray, dear readers, we can continue to grow in our own understanding of this spirit and apply it to everything we feel called to tackle in the time we are here.

(Rhonda Sexton welcomes your comments. She can be reached at rhonda@sextonmediagroup.com.)

