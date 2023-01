Character Students of the month for December at Granby Elementary include:

(Back row, l-r) Delanee Bronson, Gabbie Collins, Bella Xiong, Javyin Phillips, NeHemiah Dunn, Shelby Hance, and Tieton Guerrero. (Front row, l-r) Link Hagedon, Claire Marion, Corbin VanLue, Omni Lee, Michael Tidwell, Raylynn Kaye, Lincoln Xiong, and Rebekah Farnsworth.

