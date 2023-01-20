House Speaker gives assignments

One week after the legislative session began, Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher announced the committee positions the members of the House will hold for the 102nd General Assembly.

Plocher said the chairs, vice chairs, and committee members he selected are positioned to best utilize their knowledge and expertise to positively impact the policymaking process.

“We’re fortunate to have members with decades of relevant experience and extensive knowledge in the policy areas we will work to address over the next two years.

Dirk Deaton State Rep.

“The chairs and vice chairs of our committees are well-versed on the topics their committees will consider, and will provide strong leadership and guidance for their members as they take on the issues that matter to Missouri families and businesses,” said Plocher.

He added, “I’m excited to see what our new members bring to the table as well. They come from all walks of life and all parts of the state, and will provide an extremely valuable perspective that will greatly benefit the work we do in committee and on the floor.”

I am honored to have been selected to continue to serve as the Vice-Chairman of the Budget Committee.

