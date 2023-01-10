If you suspect human trafficking of any kind, report it

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.

“Human trafficking remains a growing concern in Missouri, particularly along the interstate corridors,” said Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Director Patrick McKenna.

“That makes uniting the efforts of everyone in the transportation sector of vital importance in combatting this rapidly expanding criminal enterprise.”

In 2018, McKenna signed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking pledge, committing MoDOT to providing specialized training to employees about the common indicators of human trafficking and how to report potential cases while raising public awareness of human trafficking issues impacting our state and nation.

“MoDOT workers, the (Missouri State) Highway Patrol and commercial trucking allies are all on the front lines when it comes to combatting this horrific crime,” McKenna said.

